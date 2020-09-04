Mazari, Akbar direct for quick recovery of missing SECP official Sajid Gondal

Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar, took notice of the reported disappearance, which went viral on social media. Facebook/Sajid Gondal/via The News

ISLAMABAD: Sajid Gondal, an official of the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) who allegedly went missing a day prior, must be quickly recovered, top government officials, including the human rights minister and the premier's aide on accountability, said Friday.

"We as govt have a duty to ensure his early recovery," Mazari said on Twitter, directing the Islamabad police to register a first information report over Gondal's alleged disappearance.

"Protection of each citizen's life is our constitutional obligation," she added, noting that everyone must be dealt with according to the law and the "rule of law must prevail".

Separately, Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar, also directed the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ITP) to promptly recover the missing SECP official.

Akbar had taken a notice of the reported disappearance, which went viral on social media, a news release said.

In this regard, the Amnesty International's South Asia chapter also released a statement for Gondal, saying "a former journalist and an official with the SECP is missing and feared to have been disappeared".

"We call upon the authorities to establish his whereabouts immediately," the human rights organisation added.