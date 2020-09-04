Jennifer Lopez urges fans to 'Vote like a Madre'

Jennifer Lopez has urged the fellow Latin mothers to use the upcoming US election to take a stand against climate change.

Joining the forces with Salma Hayek, Zoe Saldana and Eva Longoria, J.Lo wrote: "Max and Emme are my world."

She added: "When I think about what their lives will be like if we ignore the significant impact climate change is having on our planet, it breaks my heart."

"We need to do something about it and take action NOW," she continued. "That's why I'm pinky promising to #VoteLikeAMadre for candidates who believe in science and will work to protect the environment. All the madres out there, will you join me?"

Salma Hayek, Zoe Saldana and Eva Longoria have each made a "pinky promise" in support of the #VoteLikeAMadre campaign, sharing personal posts on social media explaining how they plan to take action in November to help save the planet and give their children a better future.



Lopez had been nominated to add her voice to the campaign by birthday girl Salma Hayek, who turned 54 on Wednesday.

In a "pinky promise" snap with her daughter Valentina, she explained, "It is in my maternal instinct to dream for my children the best future I can possibly give them, but with the worsening of environmental conditions, I worry what kind of world my children and my grandchildren will inherit.

"Stand with me in the fight against climate change. Let's make a pinky promise to our children to do our best for the environment and #VoteLikeAMadre November 3rd. @jlo, @evamendes let's make a difference!"

Americans go to the polls on November 3, when Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off with incumbent Donald Trump for the White House.

