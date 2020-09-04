KE asks NEPRA for another price hike

K-Electric (KE) has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to allow it to increase the price of electricity for the metropolis, two days after the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) permitted the the utility company to pass on fuel adjustment to its consumers.



KE has asked NEPRA to allow it to charge Rs1.54/ unit to its customers and asked the regulator to allow the utility company to invest more than Rs143 billion.

The regulator will hear the KE’s reasoning behind the request for the price hike in a hearing scheduled for September 16.

Earlier this week, the government ECC had allowed KE to pass on fuel charge adjustments to its consumers. The committee had approved the decision during a meeting chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh.

The ECC approved the summary moved by the power division for the rationalisation of 11 quarterly adjustments of KE from July 2016 to March 2019.

“The quarterly adjustments of K-Electric for period from July 2016 to March 2019 will be notified with effect from 1st September 2020 to bring the tariff of K-Electric at par with what is currently in filed for consumers of (X-WAPDA) distribution companies,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The fuel charge adjustment decision was delayed for months to save people from swelling electricity bills. Previously, NEPRA announced fuel charge adjustment for November 2019 to June 2020, which was to be passed on to the consumers across the country in August and September.

KE has already adjusted Rs1.2 billion retrospectively to consumers on account of bank charges and meter rents from July 2016 in line with the revised multi-year tariff. The decision was according to the NEPRA's tariff terms and conditions notified by the power division. There was no increase in tariffs for residential consumers having consumption of up to 300 units.

KE has more than 2.5 million consumers across Karachi, Dhabeji and Gharo in Sindh, and Uthal, Vinder and Bela in Balochistan.