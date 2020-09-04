Bipasha Basu opens up about pregnancy rumours

Indian actress and model Bipasha Basu has opened up about the pregnancy rumours, saying she was ‘tired’ of such rumours.



In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bipasha Basu, who got married to Karan Singh Grover in 2016, said every time she gains little wait, fans make her pregnant “It’s irritating.”

She further said she reacts more dangerously to her pregnancy speculations than Karan.

Karan jokingly said ‘I always say I am pregnant but no one believes me.”

Basu made her acting debut with film Ajnabee in 2001 and won the Filmfare award for best female debut.

Meanwhile, the actress is celebrating her mother’s birthday today.

She turned to Instagram and shared a throwback family photo from her wedding and penned down a sweet birthday note for mother.

She wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Mom. Hope you have a relaxing birthday... stay the amazingly chilled person that you are always. Wish you great health and happiness. Sending love from all the Basus.”

