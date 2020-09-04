Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to pay back taxpayers money used to renovate Frogmore Cottage after Netflix deal

Royal fans have criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their deal with streaming giant Netflix and have asked them to pay back the £2.4 million taxpayers money they used to renovate Frogmore Cottage.



The fans have also urged Queen Elizabeth II to completely strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles.

The Hollywood journey of Harry and Meghan, who quit the British royal family and moved to California recently, has officially begun as the pair signed a major deal with Netflix to produce a number of films and TV series with underlying messages of 'hope'.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan will receive an estimated $50 to $100 million from the multi-year deal.

The royal fans turned to social media to voice their fury over the deal and slammed Harry and Meghan for using their royal links for financial gains.

The fans have also asked the couple to pay back the £2.4 million taxpayers money they used to renovate Frogmore Cottage before they stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family earlier this year.

The Sun had reported that Meghan and Prince Harry had vowed to pay back the huge sum in £18,000 monthly instalments.

However, after a lucrative deal with the Netflix, fans have asked them to pay back the money.