Kangana Ranaut blocks Farah Khan Ali on Twitter

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently made her Twitter debut officially, has blocked jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali on microblogging site.



Farah turned to Twitter and shared the screenshot, showing that Kangana had blocked her.

She tweeted,“The self proclaimed Queen of Bollywood just blocked me !!!.”

Earlier, when Kangana criticized Mumbai police, Farah had publicly opposed her on social media platform.

Farah had tweeted, “Dear Kangana, you May be a very big star with a huge following but that doesn’t give you the right to talk badly to the Mumbai police who are Govt officials of the state of Maharashtra and responsible for the lives of millions of people.”

Ranaut, who is no stranger to controversy, has also blocked a number of public figures on the Twitter.