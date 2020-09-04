close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
September 4, 2020

Saif Ali Khan under fire after being cast alongside 'Baahubali' star Prabhas

Fri, Sep 04, 2020
Saif Ali Khan is under fire after his casting in movie Adipurush did not sit well with netizens.

A few hours after the actor had been confirmed as an antagonist along with Telugu superstar Prabhas in the film, internet users demanded that he be removed.

Their main reasoning being that the movie is a historical epic and Saif does not have much knowledge on Indian history. 

Meanwhile, others say that Saif forced Sushant Singh Rajput out of an alleged relationship with daughter Sara Ali Khan. 

 A different set of netizens claim that Saif should not star in the film as he actually does not have any talent and is a product of nepotism.

 "Dearest, @omraut & @prabhasRpB kindly remove #SaifAliKhan who believes that there was no concept of india before British. Remove him from the cast or we will have to boycott it!," commented one user.

Another one wrote, "Dear Prabhas sir if u allow any Khans n Bhatt's n their Sugarbabies - sorry to say you public this time very serious - we have to boycott the film , we love you - Pls don't spoil ur image with these. #SaifAliKhan."

Another user urged, "Please don't take it lightly. You know what audience has done to #sadak2 @PrabhasRaju? Please remove #SaifAliKhan from this movie."

In wake of these recent comments by Bollywood buffs, Saif Ali Khan's name trended all day on Twitter.

