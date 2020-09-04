Khloé Kardshian enjoys a hike after rekindling romance with serial cheater Tristan Thompson

For better, or for worse, Khloé Kardashian reunited with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson a few weeks ago.

Recently, the couple was seen taking a hike on the Malibu Hills in California.

TMZ first reported about the outing, wherein paparazzi shots show the pair dressed in all-black athletic gear.

The news of the couple's reunion was confirmed by Us Weekly last month, with sources saying that Khloé is giving another chance to Tristan.

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” an insider said at the time.

The sources also mentioned that Khloé wants to give daughter True another sibling very soon and is looking to extend family with Tristan.

As the couple is quarantining together, insiders revealed, “Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age."

It was also reported that the couple is looking to buy a home together in the Hidden Hills and Calabasas neighbourhoods of California.

“They love coparenting and are in love with True,” another source said of the reunion.

“They never really fell out of love with each other. They spend a ton of time together and are raising their child together," it added.