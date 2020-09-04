Miley Cyrus fumes over VMAs director for sexist comment on her performance

Miley Cyrus slammed the VMAs director and revealed how he made a highly sexist comment on her performance last Sunday.

While talking to Joe Rogan on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Wrecking Ball songstress shed light on a sexist encounter she recently had with the MTV Video Music Awards directors.

"I was just asking some questions, not even on some diva s—," Cyrus began.

"I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light. The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the f——g lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn't turn the beauty light off," the 27-year-old star added.

"They said, 'Okay, we'll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys,' because that's what I want," she continued.

"And then something that I was doing ... for the VMAs, my bracelets kept getting caught in all this s— and they said, 'You want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn't be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.'"

"No one would ever say that about Kanye West choosing what lighting he wants on a performance," she added.

Cyrus further said, "The VMAs is a pop culture show celebrating pop culture, and I wanted to bring that especially in this time of COVID-19 [with] all these at-home performances. I want to give my fans escapism good old pop culture. This is surrealism."