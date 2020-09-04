'Batman' star Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19

Batman star Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, sources confirmed on Thursday.



After earlier reports revealed a crew member of the film had contracted the novel virus, insiders have now confirmed that the infected person was in fact Pattinson himself.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, sources stated that although Warner Bros. is being mellow about the situation, the British star did indeed test positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, a report by Warner Bros. revealed that the production of Batman has been halted in the wake of the current scenario.

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused," the company said in its statement to Vanity Fair.



The Batman, which is slated to release in October 2021, had hit pause on the filming process in the UK a few days before this latest interruption.