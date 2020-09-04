'The Batman' filming stopped after crew member contracts coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The production work on the upcoming "Batman" film has been paused in London after one of the crew members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The film titled "The Batman" features Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
A statement issued by a Warner Bros. spokesperson said: "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols."