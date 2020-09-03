close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 3, 2020

Mahira Khan flaunts Turkish language skills to impress "Ertugrul" fans?

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 03, 2020

 Mahira Khan on Thursday shared a brand new selfie with millions of her fans on Instagram.

The caption accompanying her picture was written in Turkish language which read, "Boşver" (Never mind).

View this post on Instagram

Boşver

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on


 People who are watching the popular Turkish series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" were quick to identify the language while others were left clueless. 

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz