Mahira Khan flaunts Turkish language skills to impress "Ertugrul" fans?

Mahira Khan on Thursday shared a brand new selfie with millions of her fans on Instagram.
The caption accompanying her picture was written in Turkish language which read, "Boşver" (Never mind).
People who are watching the popular Turkish series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" were quick to identify the language while others were left clueless.