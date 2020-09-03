Sargodha men set eight-year-old's face on fire, booked by police

Boy's father told police he sold "pakoras [fritters] for a living and have no enmity with anyone". The News/Illustration

SARGODHA: A group of men set a minor boy's face on fire here in the city's Jhawarian town, police said Thursday, adding that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against them.

The accused — all three of whom were identified in the first information report (FIR) filed on behalf of the eight-year-old boy's father — doused the child's face in petrol and then set him ablaze in Sargodha's Jhawarian town, police said.



Police added that the boy's face was severely burnt. However, the motive behind the incident could not be ascertained, they added.

In his statement to the police, the boy's father said three young men set his son's face on fire after throwing petrol on him. "I sell pakoras [fritters] for a living and have no enmity with anyone," he said.