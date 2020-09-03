Pakistan to consistently support Afghanistan in peace, development: FM Qureshi

Acting Afghanistan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar (L) and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi . — Twitter/Files

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a telephonic conversation with Acting Afghanistan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar, said Pakistan would consistently support Afghanistan on its path to peace and development.

The peace talks between Afghan Taliban and the Afghan government reached a new turn after the American-brokered deal, however, there have been several hindrances in attaining peace in the country.



According to a statement from the Foreign Office on Wednesday, Qureshi said that Pakistan had “high stakes” in return of stability to Afghanistan and the region.

“It [is] important that the Afghan leaders seize this historic opportunity and achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan,” Qureshi said, adding that he welcomed the recent developments on the release of prisoners and urged all parties to take requisite steps for the commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations at the earliest.

The foreign minister assured his Afghan counterpart peace in Kabul was Pakistan's "highest priority".

He underlined that the Intra-Afghan negotiations would also provide an opportunity to address return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour.

It is critical that the return of Afghan refugees be part of peace and reconciliation process, he said.

“The subjects covered during the call include bilateral relations and progress on the Afghan peace process,” the statement read.

Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity

Moreover, Qureshi expressed satisfaction at the successful holding of the Second Review meeting of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) in Kabul recently.

Positive momentum after the APAPPS should be followed up by implementing all its decisions, he stressed.

“Both sides agreed that APAPPS provides a comprehensive and pertinent forum to address all issues on key tracks of the bilateral relations,” the FO statement said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s contribution towards economic development in Afghanistan, Qureshi hoped that necessary steps will be taken to operationalise the Ghulam Khan border terminal for Afghan transit trade, which would further facilitate Afghanistan’s trade with the rest of the world.

The foreign minister remarked that return of peace and stability in Afghanistan would “strengthen trade and energy corridor between Pakistan and Central Asia and beyond”.