Katy Perry believes her past marriage to Russell Brand was a complete ‘tornado’

Following the birth of her daughter Daisy Bloom, Katy Perry took a stroll down memory lane and reminisced upon her past relationship with Russell Brand, and how it fared against her current partnership with Orlando Bloom.

During an interview with 60 minute Australia, the singer opened up about her two year marriage with Brand, claiming, “It was the first breaking of my idealistic mind. I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25, and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado. It was everything happening once.”

She also went on to say that she “always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges. I know that inherently [about myself]. Like, ‘OK, it’s gonna take a lot of work but oh, we’re gonna get somewhere great,’ or, ‘It’s gonna be a beautiful diamond. All this pressure is gonna turn into [that].”

With regards to the differences between her relationship with Russell Brand vs Orlando Bloom, Perry feels her time with Bloom was “healthy frictional.” Not only that, “It’s very open, very communicative” and the couple make sure “nothing is swept under the mat” whenever troubles pop their ugly head their way.

She concluded by saying, “It’s like, we should probably walk into the other room to discuss when we disagree because we’ll do it in public. If we can get to the ends of our lives together, we’ll be each other’s greatest teachers. … This is solid. This is, like, the main course.”