Queen Elizabeth summons Prince Andrew to discuss Epstein case at Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew will be holding crisis talks at Balmoral over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal in which the duke has also been allegedly involved.

According to reports, the Duke of York headed towards the Scottish Highlands back in July following accusations by US prosecutors of not assisting in the case against the late convicted sexual predator and his procurer Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Sun cited an insider claiming the monarch will have ample of things to discuss with the duke: "The Queen and Andrew will have lots to discuss. So much has come out over the summer. The Queen wants to be kept informed and she will not be back at Windsor until early October."

Andrew has declined interrogations by New York prosecutors as well as lawyers who have been representing victims of Epstein.

While Andrew’s close ties with Epstein had been public, he has denied knowledge of his involvement in underage sex trafficking.

Andrew himself has also been accused of pedophilia by his alleged victim Virginia Giuffre.