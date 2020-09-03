close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
Kylie Jenner considering to expand family with ex Travis Scot?

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is reportedly thinking to expand her family with Travis Scott, with whom she already has daughter Stormi.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star would consider having more children with the 'SICKO MODE' hitmaker

A media outlet, citing source, reported: "The exes are still young and figuring out their next steps ... Kylie definitely wants more kids, she's just not sure about if it will be with Travis, but again, it could happen one day."

Back in March, it was  reported that Travis' relationship with the 23-year-old star was stronger than ever following their brief split. 

Kylie and Travis  truly enjoy one another and seem to be in love even after their split.

In December, Travis spoke of his close bond with Stormi and pledged to always love Kylie even if they weren't together.


