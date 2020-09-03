Meghan Markle eyeing the White House? Talk of duchess’ presidential bid spirals

Meghan Markle has now become a global icon ever since she married into the British royal family.

While the former actor had to endure quite a lot of hardship in her life as a royal, including public scrutiny, the Duchess of Sussex is now being lauded for her headstrong nature and for rising as a symbol of resistance and women empowerment.

According to a report by IBTimes, talk around Meghan’s future presidential bid has been spiraling ever since she and Harry took an exit from the royal family.

The report claims that gamblers in the United States have been placing bets on the duchess eyeing the Oval Office in the future.

Betting aggregator Oddschecker.com shows a significant surge towards the topic with odds gradually increasing.

A spokesperson for the website, Pete Watt told Washington Examiner: “Markle’s odds remain very high — a bet placed today of $10 would win a cool $1,000 — but if interest continues, then oddsmakers’ will begin to panic.”

“We’ve had an actor in the Oval Office before, and it currently houses a television personality — but could we have both at the same time? Stranger things have happened,” he said.

Apart from Meghan, some gamblers are also shooting their shots towards Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Dwayne Johnson.