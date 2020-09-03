Chadwick Boseman was gearing up for ‘Black Panther II’ a week before he died

After Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman’s tragic demise, heart-shattering details about his final days after emerging that show how the actor was certain about coming out victorious against cancer.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the famed star had kept his cancer diagnosis concealed from Marvel Studios as only a week before he died, Boseman was certain about defeating the disease and returning back on set for Black Panther 2.

The report detailed how his battle with cancer was something no one at Marvel Studios knew about and even the memo sent to President Kevin Feige contained limited information which he read only after Boseman’s death.

A source cited by the outlet claimed the 43-year-old was convinced that he had won the fight against cancer and would easily be able to return for Black Panther II which was set to begin this month.

He realized the acute condition he was in was only during his final week when his health deteriorated.