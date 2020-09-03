Cardi B claims she originally was going to add Lizzo with Kylie Jenner in ‘WAP’

Even though Cardi B’s WAP music video already became a smashing success, the rapper recently admitted that she had planned a lot of other surprises, but was not able to flex any of them.

During an interview with Hot 97 (via Billboard) the rapper spoke about the mix-up and admitted that while she was excited to feature Lizzo in her music video, she was vacationing away during the time of filming.

Cardi B explained the clash in detail, saying, “I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that. But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town.”

She also added, “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything.”

Cardi made it clear that inclusiveness and diversity are the few things she always strives to promote in her work that is why she felt, “It was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential.”

While the music video was beloved all around, for its wacky concept and alluring visuals, many fans had an ax to grind with Cardi B’s decision to cast Kylie Jenner for a cameo.

The hate grew to such an extent that many fans began nitpicking each directorial choice and squared each decision up to racial inequality.

When one fan tweeted, “Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most…” Cardi was quick to hop to Kylie’s defense saying, “Normani is one of the best female artists that dances like she dances her [expletive] off!”

“Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat and hook, it is what makes you want to shake your [expletive].”

She concluded by pointing out, “Not everything is about race. There are issues out here in the world that is about race and I preach all the time about. This is not about [expletive] race.”