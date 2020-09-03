Miley Cyrus admits she had a hard time letting go of Liam Hemsworth after divorce

Nearly a year after her divorce with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is giving a detailed insight into that difficult time period and how she managed to come out of it in one piece.

The 27-year-old Wrecking Ball crooner spoke in great detail during a chat with Joe Rogan on his podcast, Joe Rogan’s Experience, spilling all the details about her very public split from the Aussie actor and how she felt during the entire fiasco.

The singer revealed how she initially struggled a great deal in letting go of her former husband as she was addicted to the comfort that was provided by him in their relationship.

"I recently just went through a very public divorce that [expletive] sucked. What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s okay. I can accept that.”

“I can't accept the villainizing and all those stories that like—it's just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this.

“Like it’s not 'one day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend [Kaitlynn Carter] in Italy! What the expletive]?' Well, there was a lot of time between that that you didn't see—it didn’t go. I didn't, you know. No, [you can’t rely on someone else’s narrative],” she added.

She went on to detail how she found comfort in love which gave her the kind of high you get from drugs.

"Actually I called the love of mine who I was with when we got divorced, it was almost like a pacifier. It was that thing I just needed not because we were in love anymore but because the comfort and because my brain said, 'oh, this feels better. This is comforting.'”

“But actually, knowing that I was giving in to an addiction made me feel way worse. I had the hangover. Next day, okay, we sleep together, next day, I’m totally hungover. It felt like a relapse every time I’d go back,” she said.

She said that she now knows how to let go of relationships once they come to an end: "I think men in my life have told me that I’m cold or I’m a cold [expletive] because I leave when things are done.”

"I was actually going to say, I’m freaky into a lot of freaky things, but I don’t [expletive] dead guys, when it’s over, it’s over and you’re dead to me and we move on. So that’s how I feel about it,” she said.

"When it’s over, it’s over. What’s painful isn’t the relationship, it’s then when it’s done, you holding on for that extra however long you try to make it work, something that’s not working, that’s what I did in the video [for "Midnight Sky"].”

“That’s what I hated when I was a kid, you know, from directors not knowing what they want and then getting frustrated with the child for not performing properly. It’s like, 'But you’re not communicating, and I’m a child, and you’re an adult'…and that was always really frustrating to me,” she said.

"And I think [because of that] now a non-negotiable in my relationship or dating, you better know what you want because I’m just not interested in taking another 10 years like did with my first love figuring that out,” she said.