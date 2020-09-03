PM Imran wants interior ministry to speed up tabling of anti-torture bill in NA

PM Imran says torture is unacceptable in a civilised democratic society". Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday that he has asked the Interior Ministry to speed up the tabling of an anti-torture bill for Pakistan in the lower house of the Parliament.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran said that torture was "unacceptable in a civilised democratic society". He also said that torture goes against the spirit of Islam, the Constitution and Pakistan's international legal commitments.

"I have asked Interior Ministry to expedite tabling our anti torture bill in National Assembly. Torture is unacceptable in a civilised democratic society & goes against the spirit of Islam, our constitution & our international legal commitments," tweeted PM Imran.

In January this year, the Ministry of Human Rights said it would present a bill against torture.

Human rights minister Dr Shireen Mazari had expressed the federal government’s commitment to making the police citizen-centric and gender-sensitive by resolving legislative, infrastructural and attitudinal challenges of the police.

She had also committed to depoliticise the police by introducing a merit-based system and a modern police law replacing the 157-year-old colonial law of 1861.

The human rights minister had endorsed the fact that the police was an under-resourced institution and it needed to be equipped with all the required facilities and training to deal with victims or survivors of violence effectively.