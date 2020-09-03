Ananya Panday’s dating advice for women setting their caps at Kartik Aaryan

Ananya Panday was asked if she had any advice for someone wanted to date Katrik Aaryan

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has a colossal number of fans and even some fellow celebrities completely enchanted by his good looks and charming personality.

After the end of his rumoured relationship with Sara Ali Khan, the Luka Chuppi actor has often been linked to his costar Ananya Panday. However, the starlet refuted the claims when she came forth to give some tips to all his admirers on how to win over his heart.

During an interview, the 21-year-old diva was asked if she had any advice for someone wanted to date the B-Town hunk.

She responded saying Kartik has an answer for everything so if the girl can trap him through complex questions he would certainly be impressed.

“He has an answer for everything, so the girl can think up some difficult questions. Because he has jawaab to everything, so you have to come up with some sly question so that he doesn’t have an answer,” she said.