Bollywood insiders lift the veil off industry’s deep-rooted problem with drugs

The private escort said that Sushant Singh Rajput would consume an expensive variety of imported charas

During Bollywood’s crumbling global image, another shocking scandal has hit the industry regarding its widespread drug use.

A former bodyguard of Sushant Singh Rajput has opened up about the late star’s drug addiction while talking to India Today.

The private escort of the late actor, had told the publication that Sushant would consume an expensive variety of imported charas during Bollywood parties as well as in his car while travelling.

The report by the Indian outlet also claimed that the drug problem was deep-rooted in all of Bollywood.

According to a Bollywood choreographer and DJ, celebrities are addicted to cocaine. "Your party flops if you don't have cocaine. Are you a fool? Why did you call me? You don’t have coke?" explained the insider to the outlet.

He went on to reveal that cocaine sells the fastest in the industry as “four to five people would queue up to take it.”

He claimed the couriers of the drugs go by the code-name “gotte” taking orders from all across B-Town: "They would have some old man. He'd come on a rickety scooter. Nobody would suspect him from his looks. He comes quickly (when called). These people live in every area.”

"They have VIP lounges there, which are cordoned. It's so common. You take it, I take it, he takes it. Nobody has to hide oneself. They have formed teams. If it's to be done, it's done," he added.

He went on to say that the celebrities would talk about this all through the night: “How much are you carrying? How much am I carrying? This is my dealer. Who's yours? My substance is better, purer than yours. This is the main subject of their night-long conversations. Where has it come from? From which village in Columbia? Where was it mixed?"

The report also cited a film director claiming the same: "Everybody is into it. Everybody carries it to parties. They take drugs in every party.”

"It's all visible. You can make out from their faces. They all come to parties in a stupor. "There's a team of four-five people, who are deeply involved in drugs. All do drugs. Who doesn't? Even some female actors do it."