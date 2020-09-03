Sonu Sood heading towards politics?

Due to his several, frequent acts of compassion and generosity, Sonu Sood has often been asked to join politics

Indian actor Sonu Sood is easily regarded as Bollywood's most generous stars with a heart of gold as he never misses an opportunity to extend help to those in need.

However, Sood still does not deem himself fit to take that route just yet.

During an interview with IANS, Sood said: "I have been getting offers to join politics from the past 10 years. Many people have told me, 'you'll be a great leader'. But I feel as an actor, I have miles to go. I still have to do a lot of things that I want to do. One can enter politics anytime and I am not the kind who will try to sail in two boats.”

"If I get into politics, I'll give my 100 per cent. I'll make sure that no one has any problem. I'll solve their problems, I'll spend time. So, I think I am not ready for it at the moment.”

“And I think that at the moment, I am not answerable to anyone and that is why I can do things in a more open way. I don't have to ask anyone or any party 'what should I do'. I decide and do it on my own will,” he said.

"I remember when we saw those visuals of all those migrants, you know, walking in millions across the country, I think everyone was disturbed seeing those visuals and I remember when we were giving food to almost 45,000 people every day," he went on to say.

"There's a place in Thane called 'Kalwa Chowk' where we were giving food, and I saw a group of people walking with little kids. I asked where they were going, and they said they were going to Karnataka,” he said.

"When they left for Karnataka, I was on the bus and, you know, they had tears in the eyes and smiles on the faces," he added.