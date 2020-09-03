Kartik Aaryan rebukes ‘irresponsible’ public for as India’s COVID-19 cases hit the roof

Kartik Aaryan is lashing out at all those being irresponsible all the while India’s confirmed cases skyrocket

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has been actively spreading awareness about the coronavirus since the beginning of the global pandemic.

However, seeing his efforts go in vain as he watches the public swamp the streets once more, the Luka Chuppi actor is lashing out at all those being irresponsible all the while India’s confirmed cases skyrocket.

Turning to Twitter, Kartik wrote: "Thanx to everyone who have said these lines - 'tum log na bade phattu ho', 'dekh jo hona hai vo toh hona hai', 'Corona ke chakkar mein kaam thodi na ruk jayega' RECORD BANWAYENGE AAP LOG. [Thanks to everyone who have said these lines – ‘You people are such cowards’, ‘whatever has to happen will happen’, ‘We can’t stop our work just because of corona’ You people will set a new record].

Alongside this, the actor attached a photo that read: “India has just become the first and only country in the world to report 80,000 COVID-19 cases in one day. The lockdown is opening up because of the economy and not because we have this under control. Stay home.”