Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not want to name son 'Archie?'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a different name in mind for their son than Archie Harrison.

The information was revealed in Sussex biography Finding Freedom by royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, wherein they mention that the couple briefly considered another name for their little one.

Meghan and Harry "wanted something traditional, a name that was powerful even without a title in front of it," a source told the writer duo.

According to the insider, "They thought about Archibald for all of one second...He was always going to be little Archie."



Last week, Prince Harry accidentally revealed one of his nicknames for Archie.

Speaking during a video call marking the 125th anniversary of the Rugby Football League, Archie said, "I've got a little space outside, which I'm fortunate enough to have so I need to get [Archie] playing some Rugby League," Harry said.

"I'm just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven't had that opportunity in the last five months," the Duke added.

"Our little man is our number one priority but our work after that is the second priority," the royal continued. "We’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place."