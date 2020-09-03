Paris Hilton gets graphic as she details physical abuse fom five of her ex-boyfriends

Paris Hilton gets graphic as she details physical abuse by five of her ex-boyfriends

Paris Hilton is leaving no stones unturned while calling out everyone who wronged her during all these years.

The US reality TV star made shocking revelations about enduring physical abuse from as many as five of her ex-boyfriends.

During an interview with PEOPLE, she said, “I went through multiple abusive relationships. I was strangled, I was hit, I was grabbed aggressively. I put up with things no one should.”

The 39-year-old gets extremely candid about these adverse experiences in her life in her upcoming documentary This is Paris.

“I had become so used to [abusive behavior] at Provo [her school], that it made me feel like it was normal," Hilton told PEOPLE.

Each abusive boyfriend would follow the same pattern, she added.

“They all seemed like such nice guys and then the true colors would show,” she said. “They’d get jealous, or defensive or try to control me. And there there would come a point where they would become physically, verbally and emotionally abusive.

“I didn’t really understand what love or relationships were. I thought that them getting so crazy meant that they were in love with me. Looking back, I can’t believe I let people treat me like that.”

“I met the worst person I could meet and if I hadn’t gone to Provo, I wouldn’t have entertained the thought of letting him into my life. Provo affected my future relationships.”