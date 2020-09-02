Jennifer Aniston wants US voters to follow THIS advice

The United States will see President Donald Trump vying for the office for the second time in the upcoming election in November.

He will be contesting against Democratic candidate Joe Biden, the former vice president under Barrack Obama.

Celebrities are encouraging their fans to use their right to franchise for the betterment of their country.

Jennifer Aniston on Tuesday took to Instagram to share an advice for US voters.

The "Friends" actress used her Insta stories to urge people to take into consideration certain things before they cast their votes.



