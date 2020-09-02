close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 2, 2020

Coffee drink named after Charli D'Amelio

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 02, 2020

A coffee drink has been named after TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio  by Dunkin' Donuts, the American multinational coffee and doughnut company.

"The Charli' coffee drink was announced after the most popular TikToker in the world expressed her love for Dunkin'.

According to the American media, the coffee will be available nationwide for a limited time.

Charli D'Amelio, who is followed by over 29 million people on Instagram, shared a picture with a caption that read, "DREAMS DO COME TRUEEE!! can’t believe ‘The Charli’ is on the @dunkin menu --my fave--a medium cold brew with whole milk and caramel swirl. "



