Heartbroken Selena Gomez worried about people's health

Singer Selena Gomez has shared an advice for her fans about the importance of maintaining good mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pop star, in an interview with Bustle, urged people to share their feelings with family and friends, saying 'it breaks heart' that some of her fans are struggling to adjust to the situation.

She revealed: "I would not have been able to walk through any of this without my family, even my chosen family."

Sharing her pain, Selena added: "I think having a connection to people is what keeps me sane. And I also feel like taking walks around, being in nature — all of that sounds cliche, but it's actually very true."

Back in April, Selena revealed her diagnosis of bipolar disorder during a conversation with Miley Cyrus on Instagram Live.

To a question about the 'Rare Impact Fund' - which aims to raise $100 million for mental health services in underserved communities - Selena responded as saying the topic is something that's "very close" to her heart.

She added: "I've been honest about things in mental health and about my story, so I knew that it was going to be something that I should include. I know that there is still such a stigma, but there's still so many people who don't even know [their diagnosis]."