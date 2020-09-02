close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 2, 2020

Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle look chic in throwback pics with head scarfs

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 02, 2020

The royal ladies Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have, some how, followed the footprints of the Princess Diana, as they have been spotted wearing cultural dresses in respect of the traditions at several occasions.

 Kate Middleton has paid a touching tribute to Princess Diana - hailed as 'People's Princess' - during her royal tour of Pakistan with husband Prince William, wearing a traditional blue kurta and scarf, which apparently was a reminiscent of late mother-in-law's 1997 visit to Lahore memorial hospital.

It bears a striking resemblance to the light blue floral pattern outfit the Princess of Wales rocked when she met young cancer patients at the Imran Khan Shaukat Khanum memorial hospital in Lahore in May 1997. 

On the other  hand,  The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - during  the royal trip to Africa  in 2019 - Meghan sported a light brown floor-length dress, flats, and a white head scarf as a sign of respect  as they visited the Auwul Mosque in Bo Kaap as a part of Heritage Day.


