Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to pitch ideas on big Hollywood projects

Russell Myers, known as royal commentator, has claimed Meghan has gone beyond acting now and will be pitching ideas and executive producing on big Hollywood projects.



Previously, it was reported that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had pitched a TV show that would focus on two issues close to Meghan’s heart: female empowerment and racial inequality.

Some media outlet, citing sources, claimed that the royal couple have suggested a series focusing on the empowerment of women and young girls in today’s world.



According to a daily, the couple intend on being joint producers on the project. Sources told the outlet that the couple "will appear in it but it’s about ‘normal’ people, not them".

Myers said he thinks people will be seeing more of this behind-the-camera sort of work, rather than Meghan going back in front of the camera.

He continued: "They are going to be doing stuff like this in terms of getting out, pitching projects to Hollywood bigwigs."

He shared more about the couple who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year and recently moved from Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills to a mansion in Santa Barbara.