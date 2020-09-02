close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 2, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to pitch ideas on big Hollywood projects

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 02, 2020

Russell Myers, known as  royal commentator, has claimed Meghan has gone beyond acting now and will  be pitching ideas and executive producing on big Hollywood projects. 

Previously, it was reported that  The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had pitched a TV show that would focus on two issues close to Meghan’s heart: female empowerment and racial inequality.

Some media outlet, citing sources, claimed that the royal couple  have suggested a series focusing on the empowerment of women and young girls in today’s world.

According to a daily, the couple intend on being joint producers on the project. Sources told the outlet that the couple "will appear in it but it’s about ‘normal’ people, not them".

Myers said he thinks people will be seeing more of this behind-the-camera sort of work, rather than Meghan going back in front of the camera.

He continued: "They are going to be doing stuff like this in terms of getting out, pitching projects to Hollywood bigwigs."

He shared  more about  the couple who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year  and recently moved from Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills to a mansion in Santa Barbara.

