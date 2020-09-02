Prince Harry’s friend says he 'lost him' to his ‘new Hollywood friends’ and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had snagged away the attention of the entire globe when they tied the knot in a dazzling royal ceremony.



However, not everyone was quite as impressed as suggested by claims made by a school friend of the Duke of Sussex, according to the new book, Finding Freedom.

Harry’s old pal from Eton had issued a startling verdict about the event held at St. George’s Chapel Windsor on May 19, 2018.

Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie had written in their tell-all biography on the Sussex pair that Harry had decided to snub his friend at the wedding after he had told him prior to the wedding that he and Meghan were moving too fast.

Detailing his friend Skippy’s reaction, the book claimed that he thought he had lost Harry to his new Hollywood friends.

"Not everyone felt as sure of this match as Harry did. A month after his own wedding, Skippy sat down with his childhood friend to voice a concern: Harry and Meghan were moving too quickly."

After getting overlooked at the private reception, the authors describe how all the other A-listers arrived at the ceremony but Skippy was absent.

"Harry's cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie skipped the more pedestrian rides in favour of a black Bentley. George and Amal Clooney pulled up in a silver Audi,” wrote the authors.

"Notably absent were Skippy, Harry's old friend, who had questioned the prince's relationship with Meghan, and his wife Lara. They were invited to the wedding ceremony and lunchtime reception but didn't make the cut for the evening bash."

“At a brunch the day after the wedding, Skippy told friends 'Meghan has changed Harry too much.' His Eton pal said the prince was awed by the likes of the Clooneys and Oprah. 'We've lost him',” he was quoted saying.