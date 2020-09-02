Shibani Dandekar comes out in support of Rhea Chakraborty

Indian singer and actress Shibani Dandekar has spoken up in the defence of Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.



Taking to Instagram, Shibani penned down a lengthy note with captioned “I stand with you and by your side always @rhea_chakraborty.”

She says, “I’ve known Rhea Chakraborty since she was 16 years old! Vibrant, strong, vivacious.. such a bright spark.. so full of life!”

“I’ve witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family…..(some of the kindest warmest best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma! We have watched the media like complete vultures on a witch-hunt, vilifying and torturing an innocent family to breaking point!,” she said.

Dandekar further said, “Her basic human rights taken away as the media play judge, jury and executioner! We have seen the death of journalism and a frightening side of humanity!”



“What was her crime? She loved a boy, looked after him through his darkest days, put her life on hold to be there for him and when he…. took his own life she was crucified. What have we become?”, she questioned.

“I’ve seen first hand what this has done to her mother’s health, how it has affected her father who gave his life to serve this country for 20 years, how quickly her brother has had to grow up and how strong he has had to be.”

Shibani added, “My Rhea, you are a pillar of strength, so resilient. I have so much love and respect for you, for the human being you are and for fighting this till the end knowing that you have the truth on your side.”

“I’m sorry you had to go through this..i’m sorry that we weren’t better. I am sorry that so many people let you down, doubted you, weren’t there for you when you needed them the most. I’m sorry that the best thing you ever did in your life (looking after Sushant) led you to the worst experience of your life..”

“I’m so sorry…I’m with you always. #JusticeforRhea,” she said before signing off.

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan and Lakshmi Manchu stook up for Rhea against alleged media trial.