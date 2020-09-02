Kangana Ranaut asks Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh for drug tests

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has requested Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushik and others to give their blood samples for drug tests amid drug consumption debate in the industry.



A few days back in an interview, Kangana had claimed that 99 percent Bollywood consume drugs.

Now, the actress commenting on Ashwani Mahajan, a professor and columnist tweet, said “I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test."

“There are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples,” she further said.

Also, in a tweet earlier, Kangana said, “99% superstars have been exposed to hard drugs and I guarantee this.”

Raveena Tandon was the first from Bollywood to respond to the allegations made by Kanagana.

She Tweeted, “Globally,99 % of judges, politicians, babus,officials, cops are corrupt. This statement cannot be a generic description for all. People are intelligent. They can differentiate between good/ bad. Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket. Likewise our industry also has the good and the bad.”