Raveena Tandon calls for civil rights to be taught to children for a ‘fair and free’ world

Raveena Tandon spoke about the significance of people knowing what their rights are

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon has become a loud voice when it comes to fighting for justice and human rights.

The actor spoke about the significance of people knowing what their rights are as she joined actor and South Asia Ambassador for United for Human Rights, Sheena Chohan for a discussion.

"It is very, very important for us to see that all these people that are spread far and wide in this country are reached out to, to make them aware of their rights. Unfortunately, half of these people are not even aware that they have the rights our constitution states,” Tandon said.

“People in different parts of the country don't attempt to chase their dreams or do things they really want to do, because of illiteracy and unawareness - because there's no outreach. The constitution, I believe, should be simplified. Basic rights need to be also taught to our children.”

“I think it should be made mandatory. We all learn Civics and History, but I think it should be a part of the module for children to learn the basic, Civic Rights,” she added.

She went on to further mention how it is also crucial for the government to spread awareness about the importance of education: "It's necessary to take the awareness into the country, into our interiors, where people are living completely unaware. Because being unaware of their rights, they are taken an unfair advantage of - it could be labour rights, it could be child labour, it could be, exploitation of the very basic, simple rights to life.”

“Once you have that education - the proper resources, where you need to go, what you need to do, how you need to fight for your rights, then people become harder to take advantage of because they are aware."