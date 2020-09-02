Neha Dhupia details the overwhelming amount of hate she receives on social media

Neha Dhupia described how she had been subjected to hate following the Roadies controversy

Bollywood star Neha Dhupia is no stranger to internet trolling and hate and the actor has now come forth to speak out against bullying online.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the host of No Filter Neha, she gave her take on social media and the trolling that comes with it.

"I'm happy there are accounts which have been banned, people who've been put in their place. 10 years from now, the world will have a stronger voice. Also, why should we write 'This person got trolled'? Why give them so much encouragement?" she said.

"How can anyone sit in front of their computer, give a woman rape or death threat, or any sort of threat, and then go out and share a table with his mother and sister, to eat biryani, or whatever it is for dinner after that? Put out their names and find who they are,” she added.

She further described how she had been subjected to hate following the Roadies controversy as well: "I put out a statement, and I got six and a half lakh hate comments. I spent half the day trending, and the other half with people making fun of me, and saying why am I trending. Is it my fault that I was born? Am I telling you to go around and make hashtags of my name? No."