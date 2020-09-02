close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 2, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to don Sabyasachi on their wedding day?

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 02, 2020
The sartorial choices of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for their big day have also been brought to light 

Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to soon be tying the knot after months of speculation.

While the couple has yet to address their wedding details, several sources from within the industry are stepping forth to spill the beans about their highly-awaited nuptials that is reportedly approaching.

According to a report by Times of India, the couple will be getting hitched next year after pushing back the wedding from COVID-impacted 2020.

The sartorial choices of the duo for their big day have also been brought to light and much like all celebrity couples, these two love birds will also be opting for India’s prestigious fashion designer Sabyasachi.

The label is undeniably the first choice when it comes to all high-profile weddings as previously Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Bipasha Basu had all become Sabyasachi brides and perhaps now Alia Bhatt will follow suit as well.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz