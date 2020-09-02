Meghan Markle stuns in casual chic attire as she ventures out to buy groceries

Meghan Markle stepped outside the comfort of her house to run errands herself - despite being a duchess.

The former actress was clicked buying groceries in a picture that dates back to January 2020.

Taking the comfort chic dressing to another level, the image showcased Meghan acing her casual everyday look.

She opted for a cream coat, paired with skinny jeans, and black ballet flats while keeping her hair down.

The picture of the duchess's outing came around the same time as she and Prince Harry volunteered to help preschool children "replant the Preschool Learning Center's garden" to honour Princess Diana.



Additionally, "they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students," revealed the organisation.



Meghan and Harry got their hands dirty at the planting ceremony, wherein she was wearing a chambray top with darker wash jeans, with the same pair of ballet flats.







