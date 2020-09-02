close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
September 2, 2020

Meghan Markle stuns in casual chic attire as she ventures out to buy groceries

Wed, Sep 02, 2020
Meghan Markle stuns in casual chic attire as she ventures out to buy groceries 

Meghan Markle stepped outside the comfort of her house to run errands herself - despite being a duchess.

The former actress was clicked buying groceries in a picture that dates back to January 2020. 

Taking the comfort chic dressing to another level, the image showcased Meghan acing her casual everyday look.

She opted for a cream coat, paired with skinny jeans, and black ballet flats while keeping her hair down.

The picture of the duchess's outing came around the same time as she and Prince Harry volunteered to help preschool children "replant the Preschool Learning Center's garden" to honour Princess Diana.

Additionally, "they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students," revealed the organisation.

Meghan and Harry got their hands dirty at the planting ceremony, wherein she was wearing a chambray top with darker wash jeans, with the same pair of ballet flats. 

The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday! ️ In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Center's garden, they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students. For more than 100 years, @assistanceleagueoflosangeles has been providing early education services to children in need. Our nationally-accredited preschool instructs 40 students from low-income L.A. families. #AssistLA100 #AssistLAtogether #dukeandduchess #dukeandduchessofsussex #harryandmeghan #LosAngeles #VolunteerLA Photos by @msayles

