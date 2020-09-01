Esra Bilgic, 'Ertugrul' star, hits back at moral policing troll

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic has finally broken silence over the trolls moral policing on her dress choices.



Esra, who essayed the lead role of Halime Sultan in Turkish historic series Diriliş: Ertuğrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, has befittingly responded to a troll that mocked her choice of dresses.

It all happened when a social media user taunted the Turkish superstar in the comment section of a recent Instagram post: "Please don't wear such dresses Halima Baji, not good," with an angry emoji.

Responding to the comment, Esra wrote: "Let me give you a little advice: Don't follow me. Thank you."



