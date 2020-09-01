Sushant Singh Rajput murdered? CBI shares insight

Months after the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, it has not been confirmed yet that the actor was murdered or not.



The apex court appointed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the case two months after the tragic incident that shocked the entire film industry.

Three officers part of the CBI team, who are investigating the death of the actor, have reportedly revealed that they have so far not found any evidence of the actor's murder as it was claimed by some of his relatives.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. The CBI is focusing on the suicide angle and examining if a case can be made for abetment of suicide.

They have also interrogated key suspects including Rhea Chakraborty. The actress has been interrogated for nearly a total of 35 hours till date by the CBI.