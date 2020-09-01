England bowl in 3rd T20 as Pakistan´s Haider Ali makes debut





Manchester, United Kingdom: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field in the third Twenty20 international against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

England, the 50-over world champions, were unchanged from the side that won by five wickets in Manchester on Sunday to go 1-0 up in a three-match series following Friday´s no result washout.

Pakistan, looking to end their tour with a win after a 1-0 loss in a three-Test series last month, made three changes, with 19-year-old batsman Haider Ali given his international debut, in place of Iftikhar Ahmed.

Meanwhile former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed took over from impressive wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz replaced Mohammad Amir after his fellow left-arm paceman suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday´s match.

"We had planned to bowl first but unfortunately we lost the toss, we will try to post a good total," Pakistan captain Babar Azam told Sky Sports at the toss.

"Haider Ali makes his debut today, then Sarfaraz Ahmed as wicketkeeper and Wahab Riaz."

Given England had chased down an imposing target of 196 on Sunday, with Morgan making a blistering 66, it was perhaps no surprise he decided to bat second.

"It´s a fresh pitch today, it looks a little bit drier than the first game that we played but it still looks good," he said.

"The pitches have been magnificent here and there is obviously one short side. There is no hiding place in T20 cricket, it can be brutal at times and I think sometimes you can over-hype one short. Hopefully our (bowling) plans work a little bit better today."

Teams

England: Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wkt), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Mike Burns (ENG)

TV umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)

Match referee: Wayne Noon (ENG)