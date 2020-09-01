Queen Elizabeth owns a royal mobile with a 'secret' Facebook account in it

The world is well aware of one of the British royal family's strictest rules regarding an unofficial presence on social media that features the personal lives of the members.



However, that isn’t stopping the crowned head of England, Queen Elizabeth II from having a ‘secret’ Facebook, as revealed by a recent report.

The monarch suggested that she too can keep up with the modern trends of society despite her old age and superior stature.

After her 94th birthday celebration amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Her Majesty has been staying away from the limelight, as she spends time in Windsor Castle, occasionally jumping on a Zoom call for her royal duties or to connect with her family.

However, the Queen has been tech savvy for quite some time, as claimed by journalist Brian Hoey who wrote for the Daily Mail back in 2017, saying: “She has her own mobile, has learned how to text and her phone is among the most sophisticated in the world.”

“It is encrypted, like those used by the security services, and is said to be impossible to be hacked into,” said Hoey.

“When she needed expert tuition in how to operate it, she was able to turn to her eldest grandchildren, Peter Phillip and his sister, Zara, who are wizards with all kinds of electronic gadgets.

“The royal mobile is kept fully charged at all times by Angela Kelly, the Queen’s personal assistant and senior dresser. It’s an ultra-slim model with a camera, small and light enough to fit in a pocket or handbag,” he went on to say.

“The Queen also has an iPad and a laptop, and she has a personal account on Facebook — though no one outside the Palace knows how many ‘Friends’ she has,” he added.