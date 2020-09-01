Virat Kohli opens up about becoming a parent with Anushka Sharma

Captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma recently took the world by storm after announcing that they were expecting their first child together.



In a recent interview given to RCB Bold Diaries, the cricketer revealed how his feels as he gears up to embrace fatherhood.

“It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is a beautiful feeling. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon,” said Kohli.

“When we announced, the kind of love that was showered on us it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan,” he went on to say.

He further detailed how he owes it to the global pandemic and the lockdown that he got to spend ‘the longest’ time with his wife without either of them having to miss each other due to work commitments.

“Anushka and myself were home, we never got so much time to be together, to be honest, since the time we started seeing each other. This was the longest we got to spend together. Just being home, just being in your own home with the person you love, you couldn’t ask for anything better,” he said.

Sharma and Kohli had tied the knot back in December of 2017 and are expected to welcome their first child in January 2021.