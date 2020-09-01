Prince Harry following Meghan Markle’s footsteps with a Hollywood career?

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle severed ties with the British royal family, the world has been waiting to see their next move.

As the Duke of Sussex made his Netflix debut recently with the documentary Rising Phoenix, royal experts are of the opinion that this is the route that the prince would be choosing in the future to publicize the causes he cares about.

Speaking about the recent documentary, a spokesperson for the duke told Town and Country magazine: "The Duke is proud to have been one of the people who contributed to this film, which is a unique and powerful documentary that hopes to change the way people view disability – and tell the incredible story of the Paralympics.”

Branding expert Kubi Springer told Insider that this could be the path Harry chooses but only upon the condition that "he is producing content that edifies his brand and the causes he cares about.”

"He will probably use media — TV, film, podcasts — to reinforce and bring light to the charities he is working with and the global issues that are dear to him," said Springer.

"Occasionally, based on his brand character he'll probably have a 'fun project' similar to the 'Thomas and Friends' episode. But even that is reinforcing his royal heritage and therefore very much on-brand,” he added.

He went on to speculate that Harry could even follow in the footsteps of his wife Meghan Markle and do some voiceover work while keeping the option of acting aside.

"I cannot imagine that Harry has any interest in pursuing an acting career like his wife,” Springer said.

Royal commentator Kristen Meinzer was of the same opinion as she said: "I personally adored Meghan's narration of Disney's 'Elephant,' and think Harry would do equally well narrating a film, particularly one that speaks to issues he cares about.”