Paris Hilton pens loving tribute for Carter Reum during 1st anniversary celebrations

Paris Hilton dubs her Carter Reum ‘the one’ during 1st anniversary celebrations

Paris Hilton took the internet by storm when she dropped her loving tribute towards boyfriend Carter Reum on the event of the couple’s first anniversary.

Sunday marked the couple’s official big day and Paris fashioned a caption to bring light to the big day, saying, "When we first met, I had no idea of the amazing journey I was about to embark on.”

Her post went on to read, "My life was always empty like I was missing something. But when I met you, I knew you were the one. You’ve filled my heart with so much love. I believe that everything happens for a reason because everything in my life, all the good and the bad, has led me right to you."

"You are my reason for me being so happy and feeling like the luckiest girl in the world! I love making you happy and promise to make you smile forever. Love so much handsome! Happy anniversary!"

Paris and Carter topped up their day with a romantic dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California and her post featured a black and white clip of the duo sharing a loving and momentary glance.



