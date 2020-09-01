Kangana Ranaut asks Jack Dorsey for help as her Twitter follower count plummets

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is easily one of the most disliked celebrities in the industries for always being upfront and outspoken.

The Queen star is now getting concerned about the nosedive her follower count of Twitter takes on a daily basis, asking CEO of the micro-blogging site, Jack Dorsey for help by tagging him in the tweet.

Responding to a user who pointed out her count decreased from 992k to 988k, Kangana said: “I agree I notice pattern every day 40-50 thousand followers drop, I am very new to this place but how does this work? Why are they doing this any idea? @TwitterIndia @jack @TwitterSupport.”

One user suggested that the actor was getting ‘ghost banned’ for expressing her nationalistic sentiments.

“Hmm I see Nationalists have to struggle every where, racket is so strong, I noticed because last night we were to very close to a million, anyway, sincere apologies to all those who are getting unfollows automatically, so unfair but arnt we used to this now?” she said.