Rhea Chakraborty takes legal action against media for putting her 'life in danger'

Bollywood star Rhea Chakaborty amidst the tedious death case of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput has headed towards the cops once again.

This time the actor is taking action against the media and paparazzi who have stormed her apartment complex.

Sharing a video of her father getting mobbed by reporters, Rhea wrote on Instagram: “This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retd. army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate . There is a threat to my life and my family’s life.”

“We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided . We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived . How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us.”

“I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies . #safetyformyfamily. In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided . Thankyou,” he said.