Salman Khan’s massive crush on a Bollywood star revealed – Hint: it’s not Aishwarya Rai

There was one actor Salman Khan wanted to get married to but never could and its not Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has been reigning over the industry for years but is still without his queen.

While the Bharat actor’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai is already quite famous for the bitter end it came to, there was one actor he wanted to get married to but never could: Rekha.

The B-Town hero admitted to having a huge crush on the legendary actor which was disclosed by him when the beauty queen graced his reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Rekha had said on the show: “I used to go for a walk and he [Salman Khan] six or seven years old, used to follow me around on his cycle. He didn’t know back then that he had fallen in love with me.”

Khan replied saying: “I knew it quite well. Perhaps that is why I still haven’t gotten married.”